Boy, 14, among five arrested following Ipswich motorcycle thefts

Published: 1:59 PM February 19, 2021

Five people have been arrested following the thefts in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 14-year-old boy is among five people to have been arrested following a series of motorcycle thefts in Ipswich.

The arrests come as part of an investigation by Suffolk police, which began following the theft of a Honda motorcycle in Weavers Close, around 3.30am January 30.

The bike was later found by the Operation Sphere team at an address in the town on Tuesday, February 16.

Three people, a man aged 23, a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old woman, were arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering, while the boy, 16, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both have been released on bail and are due to return to police on March 16 and March 15 respectively.

The woman, 24, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering, but has been released under investigation.

Following further enquiries, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a separate theft of a motorcycle, which was stolen from the rear of a property in Norwich Road overnight on Sunday, February 7.

He has been released on bail and is due to return to police on March 15.

Two further motorcycles were also recovered, with police now carrying out attempts to return them to their rightful owners.

A fifth arrest, a 16-year-old boy, was made on Wednesday, February 17, after a motorcycle was stolen in Henslow Road on February 7.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle in relation to two separate incidents and has since been released on bail. He is due to return to police on March 16.

The Henslow Road bike was later found in an alleyway following his arrest.

Officers are urging motorists to be mindful of any suspicious activity surrounding vehicles and motorcycles in the Ipswich area.