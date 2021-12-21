News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Motorist who drove in bus lane fails drug test after being stopped

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:37 AM December 21, 2021
The car was pulled over in Bishops Hill, near Ipswich Waterfront

A motorist who drove in a bus lane near Ipswich Waterfront failed a drug test after being stopped by police.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter officers pulled over a car driving in Bishops Hill on Monday evening.

The driver had been seen undertaking in the bus lane heading towards the town centre.

NSRAPT said the motorist was arrested after testing positive for cannabis.

