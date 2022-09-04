Ipswich MP set to quiz home secretary on knife crime

The MP for Ipswich is set to question the home secretary on the steps she is taking to tackle knife crime and serious violence. - Credit: House of Commons

The MP for Ipswich is set to question the home secretary on the steps she is taking to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

Tom Hunt will put questions to home secretary Priti Patel on Monday, September 5, according to the order paper for Home Office questions.

It comes after the town has seen a series of targeted knife attacks this summer.

In the last four months, a man in his 20s was stabbed in the back and sides in Chantry, a 17-year-old boy was injured by a group of men on bicycles in Princes Street, and another man in his 20s was attacked by a group wearing balaclavas at Gainsborough Sports Centre.

One of Suffolk's top police officers, Jan Topping has previously said tackling knife crime and violent crime is a "priority for the constabulary", adding that "the majority of violent offences are between people who are known to each other".