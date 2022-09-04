News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich MP set to quiz home secretary on knife crime

Dolly Carter

Published: 3:51 PM September 4, 2022
Tom Hunt and Priti Patel

The MP for Ipswich is set to question the home secretary on the steps she is taking to tackle knife crime and serious violence. - Credit: House of Commons

The MP for Ipswich is set to question the home secretary on the steps she is taking to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

Tom Hunt will put questions to home secretary Priti Patel on Monday, September 5, according to the order paper for Home Office questions.

It comes after the town has seen a series of targeted knife attacks this summer.

In the last four months, a man in his 20s was stabbed in the back and sides in Chantry, a 17-year-old boy was injured by a group of men on bicycles in Princes Street, and another man in his 20s was attacked by a group wearing balaclavas at Gainsborough Sports Centre.

Jan Topping

Commander of the County Policing Command T/Chief Supt Jan Topping. - Credit: Suffolk Police

One of Suffolk's top police officers, Jan Topping has previously said tackling knife crime and violent crime is a "priority for the constabulary", adding that "the majority of violent offences are between people who are known to each other".

Knife Crime
Tom Hunt
Priti Patel
Ipswich News

