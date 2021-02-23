Ipswich MP 'exasperated' after learning of Tavis killer's Snapchat post

Published: 4:53 PM February 23, 2021

Tom Hunt has raised the issue of mobile phone use inside jails with the prisons minister Lucy Frazer QC - Credit: Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has written to the prisons minister to express his "disappointment and exasperation" after one of the killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posted to social media again while in jail.

As revealed in this newspaper, Callum Plaats, 25, appeared to post on Snapchat with a picture of a prison toilet and a caption last week.

Another Snapchat post from an account in Plaats' name, which includes a picture of a table in a prison cell, reads: "Man talk bad but they ain't got no bodies I got away with murder but I'll still get lifed off probably man repped the wrong gang and it turnt out costly."

Plaats was jailed for 14 years for manslaughter in 2019 alongside four other gang members convicted of murdering the Ipswich 17-year-old in June 2018.

A Snapchat post from an account in Callum Plaats' name - Credit: Snapchat

It isn't the first time Plaats or others convicted of murdering Tavis have posted to social media from inside prison.

Mr Hunt, who met with Lucy Frazer QC last year to discuss the issue of mobile phones in prisons, said in a letter to the minister: "I want to express my disappointment and exasperation that these violent criminals have been allowed to continually get away with breaking the law in this fashion with no serious consequences including no additional sentencing.

"Every single one of the killers of Tavis has at some point distributed material on social media whilst behind bars but Callum Plaats is the most egregious repeat offender.

"The amount of pain and suffering this is causing the wider Ipswich community but particularly the family of Tavis is extraordinary.

"They have expressed to me how much they have lost faith in the justice system, that they feel harassed from their home and completely deflated by the continual posts made by the killers of Tavis."

Callum Plaats, who was convicted of manslaughter over Tavis' death - Credit: Archant

Mr Hunt also asked the prisons minister to update him on what steps are being taken to deter this type of behaviour.

"I am grateful that you met with me before on this issue, but I would really appreciate hearing from you what steps your department is taking to deter these crimes by lengthening the prison sentences and removing parole opportunities for those who commit these further crimes while in prison," he said.

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was murdered in June 2018 - Credit: Archant

"It is encouraging that more money has been invested to tackle the import of phones into prisons, but this must be accompanied by harsher sentencing so that the public can see that the government takes these cases seriously and trusts that the families of victims can be free from the pain caused when prisoners virtually break out of their prison walls like this to continue hurting our community."