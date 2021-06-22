Published: 7:40 PM June 22, 2021

A home in Nacton Road was entered by burglars - Credit: Google Maps

Detectives are hunting burglars who broke into a house in Ipswich while the occupant was inside.

The burglary happened in Nacton Road, between 10pm on Monday June 21 and 9am the next day.

The intruders got in through a downstairs window while the occupant was inside - however, no items were taken.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Enquires are on-going and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or knows who was responsible should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/33297/21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999