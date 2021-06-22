Burglars crept into Ipswich home while occupant was inside
Published: 7:40 PM June 22, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Detectives are hunting burglars who broke into a house in Ipswich while the occupant was inside.
The burglary happened in Nacton Road, between 10pm on Monday June 21 and 9am the next day.
The intruders got in through a downstairs window while the occupant was inside - however, no items were taken.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Enquires are on-going and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or knows who was responsible should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/33297/21.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999
Most Read
- 1 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
- 2 Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light
- 3 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say
- 4 Curve Bar nights out and special events - are you in these photos?
- 5 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
- 6 Police concerned for missing man from Kesgrave
- 7 Kesgrave shooting trial enters final stages
- 8 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
- 9 'Hammer seen' in robbery by group of males at Felixstowe Skatepark
- 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal