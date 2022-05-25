News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Teenage boys arrested after police seize suspected class A drugs in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:52 PM May 25, 2022
Updated: 3:54 PM May 25, 2022
The incident happened in Nansen Road in Ipswich, Suffolk police said

The incident happened in Nansen Road in Ipswich, Suffolk police said - Credit: Google Maps

Two teenage boys have been arrested after police recovered wraps of suspected class A drugs in south-east Ipswich.

The incident happened when police were alerted by a member of the public of suspicious activity in the Nansen Road area on Tuesday.

Police conducted a search on a 17-year-old boy and he was allegedly found in possession of about 50 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after about nine wraps of suspected drugs were found at an address.

The pair were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession to supply heroin and cocaine and remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates'' Court on Wednesday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
  2. 2 Mercedes and Vauxhall flip over after crash in busy Ipswich road
  3. 3 Ipswich residents' frustration over parking chaos
  1. 4 Suffolk's top 10 fish and chip shops as voted by our readers - now pick a winner
  2. 5 Warehousing units take shape at Ipswich as demand rockets
  3. 6 Tributes to Ipswich's 'Mr Buses'
  4. 7 Girl, 15, followed by man while walking dog in village near Ipswich
  5. 8 Calls to crush and seize cars to tackle ongoing anti-social behaviour
  6. 9 7 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Ipswich
  7. 10 'Severe' delays on A12 outside Ipswich after crash closes road

The 16-year-old was released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man was detained after armed police were called to an incident in an Ipswich road this morning

Suffolk Live News

Man detained after early morning incident in Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two crews are currently on the scene of the fire

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters called to Ipswich house fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are five different sets of roadworks to watch out for this week

Suffolk Live News

7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mamas & Papas is closing down at Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Baby and toddler retailer Mamas & Papas set for Ipswich return

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon