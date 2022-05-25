Teenage boys arrested after police seize suspected class A drugs in Ipswich

The incident happened in Nansen Road in Ipswich, Suffolk police said - Credit: Google Maps

Two teenage boys have been arrested after police recovered wraps of suspected class A drugs in south-east Ipswich.

The incident happened when police were alerted by a member of the public of suspicious activity in the Nansen Road area on Tuesday.

Police conducted a search on a 17-year-old boy and he was allegedly found in possession of about 50 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a quantity of cash.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after about nine wraps of suspected drugs were found at an address.

The pair were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession to supply heroin and cocaine and remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates'' Court on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old was released on bail, pending further enquiries.

