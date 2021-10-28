Ipswich clubbers hold boycott of night venues amid spiking fears

Published: 7:00 PM October 28, 2021

Ipswich partygoers are holding a Friday night at home in protest amid spiking fears in the country.

Those boycotting nightclubs and pubs in Ipswich will not go out this Friday night (October 29).

This is in light of hundreds of drink and injection spiking incidents reported to police forces across the UK over the past two months, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

There have been around 140 confirmed reports across September and October of drink spiking, and 24 reports of some form of injection.

Ipswich Night In, whose boycott is on Friday, October 29, claims they have lots of reports by local people about issues in nightclubs.

The group said in a statement: "Our initial aim of the campaign was to raise awareness and hopefully change attitudes towards victims of spiking and how to prevent it."

Suffolk police has not received a spiking injection report but in 2019 reported nine incidents of drink spiking in the county up to September with six in 2018.