WATCH: Police find drug dealer's cocaine hidden in car in Ipswich

Nikolaos Agathos, of no fixed address, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Bodycam footage has been released of the moment police found a drug dealer's cocaine hidden in a car in Ipswich.

Nikolaos Agathos, of no fixed address, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court last week after he was stopped in a white Audi A3 in London Road on December 15 last year.

Officers from the South Sentinel Team pulled over the 27-year-old's car, which was on hire, and found 15 wraps of cocaine hidden under the roof lining.

The cocaine was valued at £600 and Agathos had expected to earn £250 a day by running drugs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Agathos was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of £250 criminal property.

He admitted the offences before being jailed to 28 months.

