Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house

Published: 7:33 AM July 11, 2021 Updated: 7:38 AM July 11, 2021

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man in his 30s died at an Ipswich guest house.

Several emergency crews were spotted on Norwich Road just before 5pm on Friday following reports of an assault at Beaumont Guest House, opposite Glyn Hopkin Nissan and Tesco.

The victim was treated at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday but provisional findings were inconclusive with further tests are due in the coming days, a police spokeswoman said.

She added: “Early enquiries led detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and as such, there is not any wider threat to the local community.”

Shortly after the incident, police arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the scene.

He was further arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was quizzed by detectives.

Wayne Atkinson, 40, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has now been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Monday.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/37163/21