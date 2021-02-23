News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged with trespass and intent to steal after Ipswich burglary

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 5:15 PM February 23, 2021   
Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The attempted burglary happened in Fore Street on Tuesday, February 23. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A 50-year-old man has been charged with trespass and intent to steal after a man was seen attempting to break into an office in Ipswich. 

Police have charged a man in his 50s in connection with a burglary that took place in Fore Street, Ipswich earlier today. 

An alarm went off in a building in Fore Street and officers found a man at the scene attempting to break into an office. 

The man ran further into the building and upstairs into the roof top area.

However, officers swiftly arrested him and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

50-year-old David Potter, of Fore Street in Ipswich, was charged with entering as a trespasser with intent to steal.

He was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, tomorrow at 10am.

Ipswich News

