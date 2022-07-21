Fund launched as another Ipswich owl is attacked by vandals

The Big Hoot owl outside H&M has been damaged and removed for repair. - Credit: ©Simply C Photography 2022/St Elizabeth Hospice

Another Big Hoot owl in Ipswich town centre has been damaged by vandals and has had to be taken away for repair.

'Owl See You In My Dreams' was in place outside H&M in Tavern Street until last weekend when the damage was found.

It has now been taken away for repair and is expected back in place soon. The attack, the second in that part of the town centre, has prompted Big Hoot organisers to make a special appeal for fund to help pay for repairs.

Staff at St Elizabeth Hospice expressed their disappointment after the vandalism.

The news comes a month on from the launch of the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022, with the Hoot Hike seeing the community coming together to celebrate the start of art trail, exploring Ipswich, supporting the independent Suffolk charity and local businesses in the process.

'Owl See You in My Dreams' was designed by Amy Bourbon and sponsored by Suffolk Owl Sanctuary at Stonham Barns.

Celia Joseph, community relationships fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “It is very disappointing to see ‘Owl See You in My Dreams’ has been damaged following the damage to ‘Nocturnowl’ last month.

“Currently, ‘Owl See You in My Dreams’ has been taken away to be repaired by local artist Loïs Cordelia and will be returned to the trail once more as soon as possible.

Lois Cordelia is repairing the Big Hoot owl. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

"It is sad a minority have decided to do this because we have been overwhelmed by the brilliant support and warm welcome the community has given the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 and look forward to enjoying the remainder of the trail with them this summer.”

Nocturnowl in Dial Lane near the Ancient House was damaged within days of the trail being launched.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number - 37/45276/22

St Elizabeth Hospice has created a ‘Big Hoot Repair Fund’ for supporters to donate to.

The damage to the Big Hoot owl. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 is the third art trail brought to Ipswich by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art, following the success of Pigs Gone Wild 2016 and Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk 2019.

As part of the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022, 50 ornately decorated owl sculptures, featuring a range of designs have made their nests throughout Ipswich.

These will be around until September 3, as part of the biggest free art event in Suffolk which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the town.