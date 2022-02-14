Ipswich paedophile facing jail after breaching suspended sentence

A paedophile who was given a suspended prison sentence 20 months ago after he tried to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex in an Ipswich park has reoffended by sending another child a naked picture of himself, a court has heard.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday was 42-year-old Neil Baker, of Broomhill Road, Ipswich, who admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity in December last year and attempted sexual communication with a child the same month.

In July 2020, Baker was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he admitted attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempted sexual communication with a child dating back to August 19.

On that occasion, Baker had started a conversation with a police decoy on the Kik Messenger app in August 2019 and had sent sexually explicit messages, images and videos before arranging to meet in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, the court heard.

Baker had thought he was meeting a girl called ‘Emily’ but was instead met by plain-clothes police officers - who seized his mobile phone which contained incriminating messages.

In addition to being given a suspended sentence in July 2020, Baker was ordered to attend a Horizon sex offenders’ treatment programme, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

On Monday, the court heard that the latest offences admitted by Baker included him discussing sexual intercourse with the child and sending a naked picture of himself.

He is also accused of encouraging the child to touch herself in a sexual way.

Claire Matthews, for Baker, said although her client was ordered to attend the Horizon sex offenders programme in July 2020, he was only able to start the programme in November last year because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He then only attended four or five sessions before he was remanded in custody for the latest offences.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until February 21 and remanded Baker in custody.