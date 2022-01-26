News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Peugeot stolen from Ipswich pub car park

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:33 PM January 26, 2022
The theft of the Peugeot took place in The Mermaid car park on Yarmouth Road

The theft of the Peugeot took place in The Mermaid car park on Yarmouth Road - Credit: Google Maps

A Peugeot has been stolen from a pub car park in Ipswich. 

The silver Peugeot was stolen while parked in The Mermaid car park in Yarmouth Road occurred between 6pm on Monday, January 24 and 9pm on Tuesday, January 25.

The vehicle's registration is PX58 VSM. 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk Police Crime Coordination Centre quoting crime reference 37/5216/22. 

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form

