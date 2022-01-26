Peugeot stolen from Ipswich pub car park

The theft of the Peugeot took place in The Mermaid car park on Yarmouth Road - Credit: Google Maps

A Peugeot has been stolen from a pub car park in Ipswich.

The silver Peugeot was stolen while parked in The Mermaid car park in Yarmouth Road occurred between 6pm on Monday, January 24 and 9pm on Tuesday, January 25.

The vehicle's registration is PX58 VSM.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk Police Crime Coordination Centre quoting crime reference 37/5216/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

