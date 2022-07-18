Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich

A number of police cars can be seen in Discovery Avenue - Credit: Archant

A number of police cars have been spotted in a residential Ipswich road after reports of a woman being assaulted.

Officers were called to the alleged assault in Discovery Avenue at about 11.35am today, Monday, July 18.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to reports that a woman had been assaulted in Discovery Avenue."

Four police cars have been spotted parked in Discovery Avenue off Bath Street.