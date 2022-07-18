News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:11 PM July 18, 2022
A number of police cars can be seen in Discovery Avenue 

A number of police cars can be seen in Discovery Avenue - Credit: Archant

A number of police cars have been spotted in a residential Ipswich road after reports of a woman being assaulted. 

Officers were called to the alleged assault in Discovery Avenue at about 11.35am today, Monday, July 18. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to reports that a woman had been assaulted in Discovery Avenue."

Four police cars have been spotted parked in Discovery Avenue off Bath Street. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The fire broke out in a field in Henley, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich surveying company has admitted using cold calling to mis-sell foam loft insulation at the homes of Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court

Women, 38 and 66, deny allowing town premise to be used as brothel

Jane Hunt

person
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Donkey the horse was painted with the words "do not feed me" by owner Johanna

Suffolk Live News

'Do not feed me' - Owner's message to protect horse from over-eating

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon