Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich
Published: 1:11 PM July 18, 2022
A number of police cars have been spotted in a residential Ipswich road after reports of a woman being assaulted.
Officers were called to the alleged assault in Discovery Avenue at about 11.35am today, Monday, July 18.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to reports that a woman had been assaulted in Discovery Avenue."
Four police cars have been spotted parked in Discovery Avenue off Bath Street.