Police launch appeal to identify man after incident in Ipswich

Police are looking to identify this man after an incident in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police has launched an appeal to identify a man after an incident in Ipswich.

According to a tweet from police, the incident happened some time in May.

Police are issuing images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident that took place in #Ipswich in May.

If you are the person pictured, or if you recognise the man, please contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 31259/22. pic.twitter.com/I9GinTvmJF — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) July 1, 2022

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as they believe he may have information that could assist the inquiry.

If you are the person pictured, or if you recognise the man, please contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 31259/22.