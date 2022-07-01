Police launch appeal to identify man after incident in Ipswich
Published: 4:20 PM July 1, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Suffolk police has launched an appeal to identify a man after an incident in Ipswich.
According to a tweet from police, the incident happened some time in May.
Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as they believe he may have information that could assist the inquiry.
If you are the person pictured, or if you recognise the man, please contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 31259/22.