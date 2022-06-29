Boy, 14, injured in altercation near Ipswich primary school

A 14-year-old boy was injured in an altercation near an Ipswich primary school - Credit: Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries following an altercation near an Ipswich primary school.

Police received reports of altercation on Tuesday evening involving a group of teenagers in Marlow Road.

Suffolk police confirmed the boy's injuries were minor.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "A police scene was in place overnight in Marlow Road as investigated the report.

"A 14-year-old boy attended hospital with minor injuries."

The spokeswoman confirmed that the altercation is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the community.