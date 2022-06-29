News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Boy, 14, injured in altercation near Ipswich primary school

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:30 PM June 29, 2022
A 14-year-old boy was injured in an altercation near an Ipswich primary school

A 14-year-old boy was injured in an altercation near an Ipswich primary school - Credit: Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries following an altercation near an Ipswich primary school.

Police received reports of altercation on Tuesday evening involving a group of teenagers in Marlow Road. 

Suffolk police confirmed the boy's injuries were minor.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "A police scene was in place overnight in Marlow Road as investigated the report. 

"A 14-year-old boy attended hospital with minor injuries."

The spokeswoman confirmed that the altercation is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the community. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Take a look around this stunning Ipswich home that is close to Christchurch Park

Most desirable places to live in Ipswich according to estate agents

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Josh Caines is due before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday, November 27. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Ipswich man charged with string of sexual offences

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A number of Suffolk criminals have been locked up at Ipswich Crown Court so far in 2022

Ipswich Crown Court

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up so far in 2022

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Some of the animals that need rehoming in Suffolk

Could you offer one of these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon