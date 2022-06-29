Boy, 14, injured in altercation near Ipswich primary school
Published: 2:30 PM June 29, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries following an altercation near an Ipswich primary school.
Police received reports of altercation on Tuesday evening involving a group of teenagers in Marlow Road.
Suffolk police confirmed the boy's injuries were minor.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "A police scene was in place overnight in Marlow Road as investigated the report.
"A 14-year-old boy attended hospital with minor injuries."
The spokeswoman confirmed that the altercation is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the community.