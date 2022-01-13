Closure order issued after drug and prostitution concerns
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A town centre council house has been boarded up following concerns drug taking and prostitution in the area.
Suffolk police says it has taken action at a house in Canham Street, off Portman, Road, and that the type of activity "will not be tolerated".
The force has imposed a closure order, which means police can board up a property and evict everyone who is living there.
This was granted and enforced earlier today (January 13) and will remain in place for three months.
Inspector Kirsty Graefe, of Ipswich West and Hadleigh Safer Neighbourhoods Team, said: "We strive to make our areas a safer place for the local communities.
"This application for this order would not have been possible, without the support and information from local residents.
"In securing this order we hope this will improve the quality of life for residents and sends the message that this type of activity will not be tolerated and that we will take action.
"We will continue to work with the public to ensure our communities are safe."
People living in the area nearby have been informed about the order by means of a hand delivered letter.
Anyone entering the property in breach of the order is committing a criminal offense and can be arrested.
Advice and information has been given to the affected tenant signposting them to the relevant agencies who can assist them with finding alternative accommodation.
Councillor Alasdair Ross added: "If we at Ipswich Borough Council find one of our premises is being used for illegal activity we will not hesitate to get the police to enforce a closure order on that property.
"If one of our premises is being used for illegal activity, and has a vulnerable resident, we will work closely with them to ensure their safety."