Police investigate report of sex attack near Ipswich Farmfoods

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances following a report of a sexual assault in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating reports that a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in Ipswich in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident took place between 3am and 3.20am yesterday, Tuesday, January 4 near the Farmfoods store in Little Bramford Lane in the town.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Officers were called shortly after 3.40am to a report that a male had sexually assaulted a woman between 3am and 3.20am yesterday, Tuesday 4 January, in Little Bramford Lane.

“A scene was initially put in place, but it has since been lifted following the completion of the searches and forensic enquiries in the area.

“Detectives are continuing to work with the woman to establish further details about the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Safeguarding Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 37/546/22.”

