Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Heavy police presence in Portman Road in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:43 PM March 4, 2022
Police cars parked in Portman Road, near Ipswich Town's stadium

Police cars parked in Portman Road, near Ipswich Town's stadium - Credit: Archant

Several police cars and vans have been spotted in Portman Road in Ipswich.

The vehicles were pictured opposite Great Gipping Street, near Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium, shortly after 1.30pm today.

The cars were parked opposite Great Gipping Street

The cars were parked opposite Great Gipping Street - Credit: Archant

However, the reason for the police presence is not known at this time.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

