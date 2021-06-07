Two arrested after police raid suspected cuckooed Ipswich home

Published: 7:13 PM June 7, 2021

Suspected Class A drugs seized during the raid in Chantry - Credit: Ipswich Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a suspected cuckooed home was raided in Ipswich.

Officers from Ipswich Police visited the property in Chantry for a safeguarding visit, and believed the occupant was being cuckooed.

The force's Armed Response Unit used a saw to get through the front door of the address, before arresting two people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Police also seized £1,000 and an undisclosed quantity of suspected cocaine.

Cuckooing, an act commonly used by county lines drug gangs, see the homes of vulnerable people taken over to be used as a base for drug dealers.

The crime is named after the cuckoo's practice of taking over other birds' nests for its young.

Those who believe drug dealing may be taking place in their neighbourhood should contact Suffolk police on 101, or charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.