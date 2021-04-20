News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Audi driver who smashed into railings and parked cars arrested

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:30 AM April 20, 2021   
Bramford Road in Ipswich was closed for almost two hours following a crash between a car and a motor

Parked cars were damaged in the crash in Bramford Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Ipswich in the early hours of this morning. 

At around 4am, an Audi A4 driver crashed into several cars and a railing on Bramford Road. 

A Ford Focus and Vauxhall Mokka were damaged but no one has been injured according to Suffolk police. 

The Audi driver was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains. 

Cars have been recovered from the scene. 

