Ipswich man charged with intent to supply cocaine after drugs warrant

Published: 4:01 PM May 21, 2021

Perry Walker of Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich was set to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court

A man from Ipswich has been charged in connection with drug offences related to cocaine.

Perry Walker of Humber Doucy Lane was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs after a warrant in Ipswich yesterday (Thursday, May 20).

Mr Walker was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The 27-year-old was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich this morning (Friday, May 21) and released on bail to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on June 18.

Anyone with information on drugs in Ipswich should contact Suffolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, visit Suffolk police's website if you want to report something.











