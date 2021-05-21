News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man charged with intent to supply cocaine after drugs warrant

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:01 PM May 21, 2021   
Magistrates court Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Perry Walker of Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich was set to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man from Ipswich has been charged in connection with drug offences related to cocaine. 

Perry Walker of Humber Doucy Lane was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs after a warrant in Ipswich yesterday (Thursday, May 20). 

Mr Walker was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The 27-year-old was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich this morning (Friday, May 21) and released on bail to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on June 18.

Anyone with information on drugs in Ipswich should contact Suffolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, visit Suffolk police's website if you want to report something.




Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Simon Gibbs was reported missing from his home in Layham in September, 2020

'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Hosptial is one of three hospitals where ESNEFT have changed maternity ward rules Picture: S

Ipswich woman drove at 78mph during police chase around town

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Nurses at Ipswich Hospital have spoken out about the 'frustrating' car park situation

Ipswich Hospital

Nurses speak out about 'nightmare' parking situation at Ipswich Hospital

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon