Police in Ipswich tackle knife crime in county-wide operation

Police in Ipswich have been tackling knife crime as part of a county-wide operation this week.

Between Monday, May 16, and Sunday, May 22, the force is taking part in 'Operation Sceptre' - a campaign to tackle knife crime and the associated risks of carrying a bladed weapon, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

Bins have been placed across Suffolk including three in Ipswich, including outside the fire station, in Queen’s Way and Bramford Road.

In the rest of the county, similar bins are outside police stations in Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Sudbury and Haverhill and in Stowmarket at the junction of Stricklands Road and Ipswich Street.

Officers across Ipswich will be carrying out a variety of activities including delivering presentations at schools, conducting weapon sweeps and high visibility patrols, visiting local retailers to ensure the safe sale of knives and carrying out intelligence-led deployments.

2021's knife amnesty week in November saw the collection of 495 knives from designated bins where weapons can be disposed of anonymously.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "Knife crime is an increasing problem nationally and it’s got to stop.

"Carrying a knife doesn’t make you safe and sadly, as we all know, it can lead to dreadful consequences.”