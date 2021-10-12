News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rape trial delayed until next October

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 AM October 12, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Abdulay Espírito Santo's trial will take place next October - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will have to wait more than a year for his trial to take place due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (October 11) was Abdulay Espírito Santo of Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty through a Portuguese interpreter to vaginal rape and oral rape and assaulting the alleged victim causing her actual bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on September 4 this year.

Santo’s trial, which is expected to last up to five days, will take place in a two week warned list commencing October 17 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on October 3.

He is on conditional bail.

