Rape trial delayed until next October
- Credit: Archant
A 31-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape will have to wait more than a year for his trial to take place due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (October 11) was Abdulay Espírito Santo of Rendlesham Road, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty through a Portuguese interpreter to vaginal rape and oral rape and assaulting the alleged victim causing her actual bodily harm.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on September 4 this year.
Santo’s trial, which is expected to last up to five days, will take place in a two week warned list commencing October 17 next year.
A further case management hearing will take place on October 3.
He is on conditional bail.
