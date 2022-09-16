News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man accused of rape and sexual assault to face trial in 2024

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 AM September 16, 2022
Ryan Althorpe, a serving Suffolk police officer, will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court in March 2023.

Leon Thomas pleaded not guilt to the offences and will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A 49-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape and sexual assault faces a wait of more than a year for his trial.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( September 15) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Leon Thomas of Fulham Way, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of rape dating back to August 2 2019 and an offence of sexual assault on the same date.

Both charges relate to the same complainant.

Thomas’s trial will take place on January 3 2024 and a further case management hearing will take place on January 24 next year.

Thomas is on conditional bail.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

L-R: Gus Chrysomalis, Frank McFadden and Steven Wells.

Food and Drink

New owners of Shamrock pub to make venue 'second home' for punters

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
Charles Chatfield and his daughter.

Housing News

Ipswich man slams 'unfit for purpose' home after asbestos test

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened after the man left Bar Twenty One in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Man suffers head injury and has phone stolen in Ipswich robbery

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Overnight closures on the A14 and Orwell Bridge have begun for essential works

A14

Why the A14 and Orwell Bridge will be closed over nights for two weeks

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon