Man accused of rape and sexual assault to face trial in 2024
Published: 9:00 AM September 16, 2022
- Credit: GREGG BROWN
A 49-year-old Ipswich man accused of rape and sexual assault faces a wait of more than a year for his trial.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( September 15) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Leon Thomas of Fulham Way, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to an offence of rape dating back to August 2 2019 and an offence of sexual assault on the same date.
Both charges relate to the same complainant.
Thomas’s trial will take place on January 3 2024 and a further case management hearing will take place on January 24 next year.
Thomas is on conditional bail.