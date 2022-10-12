Ipswich family fined almost £2,000 for dumping rubbish bags at beauty spot

The fly-tipping that was dumped in Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The head of a family living in south-east Ipswich has been fined almost £2,000 after 50 bags of rubbish were found dumped in a nearby wildlife area.

Ipswich Borough Council confirmed the defendant appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court this week after the fly-tipping was discovered back in March.

A spokesman for the authority confirmed the defendant, from a family in Ravenswood, admitted fly-tipping and was fined £1,943.

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council's portfolio holder for community protection - Credit: IBC

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council's portfolio holder for community protection, said: "Littering and fly-tipping are not acceptable on any level. This is the largest scale domestic issue we’ve seen in Ipswich for some time.

"Please dispose of items responsibly in your recycling, compost or rubbish bin or use household waste and recycling centres. There is no excuse for littering or fly-tipping, those caught doing so will be fined or prosecuted."