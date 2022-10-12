News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich family fined almost £2,000 for dumping rubbish bags at beauty spot

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:17 AM October 12, 2022
Updated: 11:55 AM October 12, 2022
The fly-tipping that was dumped in Ipswich, Suffolk

The fly-tipping that was dumped in Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The head of a family living in south-east Ipswich has been fined almost £2,000 after 50 bags of rubbish were found dumped in a nearby wildlife area.

Ipswich Borough Council confirmed the defendant appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court this week after the fly-tipping was discovered back in March.

A spokesman for the authority confirmed the defendant, from a family in Ravenswood, admitted fly-tipping and was fined £1,943.

Councillor Alasdair Ross

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council's portfolio holder for community protection - Credit: IBC

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council's portfolio holder for community protection, said: "Littering and fly-tipping are not acceptable on any level. This is the largest scale domestic issue we’ve seen in Ipswich for some time.

"Please dispose of items responsibly in your recycling, compost or rubbish bin or use household waste and recycling centres. There is no excuse for littering or fly-tipping, those caught doing so will be fined or prosecuted."

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich Borough Council
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

31 Ashley Street is going up for auction with a guide price of £90,000 to £110,000

Suffolk Live News

See inside Victorian home in Ipswich with £90k to £110k guide price

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently attending the incident in St Peter's Street 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Butter Market Street

Analysis

Shop closures blight Ipswich's Butter Market Street

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran at Music World in Ipswich

‘We were all super excited’: Ed Sheeran buys local with visit to music shop

Aleksandra Cupriak

person