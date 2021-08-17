Woman injured in Ravenswood estate incident remains in hospital
Published: 2:26 PM August 17, 2021
A woman remains in hospital after being injured in an incident at a property on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent shortly before 12pm on Monday, while neighbours reported seeing a number of police cars on the estate.
A woman was subsequently taken to hospital by land ambulance for treatment for her injuries.
A police cordon was set up at an address in Loganberry Road as officers arrested a man as part of their investigation.
The man was later released on bail.
Suffolk police confirmed on Tuesday that the woman remained in hospital following the incident.