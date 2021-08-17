News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman injured in Ravenswood estate incident remains in hospital

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:26 PM August 17, 2021   
The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich on Monday

The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich on Monday - Credit: Archant

A woman remains in hospital after being injured in an incident at a property on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent shortly before 12pm on Monday, while neighbours reported seeing a number of police cars on the estate.

A woman was subsequently taken to hospital by land ambulance for treatment for her injuries.

A police cordon was set up at an address in Loganberry Road as officers arrested a man as part of their investigation.

The man was later released on bail.

Suffolk police confirmed on Tuesday that the woman remained in hospital following the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dales Road police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ferodo bridge police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park

Environment News

Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon