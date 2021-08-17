Woman injured in Ravenswood estate incident remains in hospital

Published: 2:26 PM August 17, 2021

The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich on Monday - Credit: Archant

A woman remains in hospital after being injured in an incident at a property on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent shortly before 12pm on Monday, while neighbours reported seeing a number of police cars on the estate.

A woman was subsequently taken to hospital by land ambulance for treatment for her injuries.

A police cordon was set up at an address in Loganberry Road as officers arrested a man as part of their investigation.

The man was later released on bail.

Suffolk police confirmed on Tuesday that the woman remained in hospital following the incident.