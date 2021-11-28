Three kids try to kick down Ipswich family's door
- Credit: Katrina Bloomfield
Three kids have tried to kick down an Ipswich family's door.
Chantry mum Katrina Bloomfield is "furious" as she only had her door installed 18 months ago.
She said the door is now marked with scratches after her, her daughter and her husband saw kids try to kick it down and damage it.
Mrs Bloomfield added: "Please come forward who has done this to pay for the damage that you have caused before the police come to you.
"We are furious as we only had the new door put in 18 months ago."
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "At around 3.35pm on November 25, a front door was kicked, causing scratch marks in Blyth Close, Ipswich.
"An occupant heard a bang and three young males were witnessed walking away from the vicinity of the property.
"Any witnesses should contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/66769/21."