Shed 'forced open' as personal items stolen from Ipswich property
Published: 3:11 PM January 6, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A bike and a leaf blower were stolen after thieves broke into a shed in Ipswich.
The burglary took place some time between 2pm on Tuesday, January 4 and 8.30am on Thursday, January 6 at a home in Ribbans Park Road in the town.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Once inside a Stihl leaf blower was stolen together with a green Cannondale Cyclocross bicycle."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/1013/22.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.