Shed 'forced open' as personal items stolen from Ipswich property

A bike and a leaf blower were stolen after thieves broke into a shed in Ipswich.

The burglary took place some time between 2pm on Tuesday, January 4 and 8.30am on Thursday, January 6 at a home in Ribbans Park Road in the town.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Once inside a Stihl leaf blower was stolen together with a green Cannondale Cyclocross bicycle."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/1013/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

