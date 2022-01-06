News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Shed 'forced open' as personal items stolen from Ipswich property

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:11 PM January 6, 2022
Suffolk police are appealing for information to a shed burglary in Ribbans Park Road in Ipswich

Suffolk police are appealing for information to a shed burglary in Ribbans Park Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A bike and a leaf blower were stolen after thieves broke into a shed in Ipswich. 

The burglary took place some time between 2pm on Tuesday, January 4 and 8.30am on Thursday, January 6 at a home in Ribbans Park Road in the town. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Once inside a Stihl leaf blower was stolen together with a green Cannondale Cyclocross bicycle."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/1013/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

