Shop assistant assaulted while cash, cigarettes and alcohol stolen

Published: 4:29 PM August 16, 2021

A shop assistant has been assaulted after a robbery took place in Ipswich where cash, cigarettes and alcohol were stolen.

The robbery took place on Wednesday, July 21 at about 3.30pm on Clapgate Lane at The Corner Store.

Two people have been charged with robbery – 43-year-old Kwasi Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, in Ipswich, and 41-year-old Barrington Aikens, of Fore Street, Ipswich.

Both have been remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, August 20.

Anyone who attempted to enter the shop at the time should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/39729/21.