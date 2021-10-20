Man beaten and has phone stolen in Ipswich robbery

Published: 1:37 PM October 20, 2021

The incident happened between Crown Street and Woodbridge Road in Ipswich (file photo)

A man was pulled into a car, beaten and robbed in an attack in Ipswich prompting a police investigation.

The incident happened between Crown Street and Woodbridge Road at some point between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

The man, aged in his 30s, was grabbed by two or three other men and pulled into a car and beaten.

His phone, money and keys were stolen in the attack before the vehicle drove off in Woodbridge Road.

The man, who was then left on the street, suffered swelling to his face and a cut to his head.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who was responsible is urged to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference number 37/58167/21.