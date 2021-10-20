News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man beaten and has phone stolen in Ipswich robbery

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:37 PM October 20, 2021   
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The incident happened between Crown Street and Woodbridge Road in Ipswich (file photo)

A man was pulled into a car, beaten and robbed in an attack in Ipswich prompting a police investigation.

The incident happened between Crown Street and Woodbridge Road at some point between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

The man, aged in his 30s, was grabbed by two or three other men and pulled into a car and beaten.

His phone, money and keys were stolen in the attack before the vehicle drove off in Woodbridge Road.

The man, who was then left on the street, suffered swelling to his face and a cut to his head.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who was responsible is urged to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference number 37/58167/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 'An absolute honour' –Ipswich woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain
  2. 2 Ipswich's Covid infection rate now the highest in England
  3. 3 'Don't wait' - People urged to get coronavirus booster
  1. 4 Ipswich market moves as work starts on Botanist restaurant
  2. 5 Giant inflatable obstacle course coming to an Ipswich park
  3. 6 Is a new tenant lined up to move into Ancient House in Ipswich?
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park
  5. 8 62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre
  6. 9 Ipswich man saves father-in-law after cardiac arrest at beach day-out
  7. 10 Not long to wait for new café at Needham Lake
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

Suffolk Live

The Walk in Ipswich town centre cordoned off by police

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person
New-build homes in central Ipswich, including the Waterfront, will in future have limits on parking spaces

Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault

Timothy Bradford

person
The Mill building and the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront

Timothy Bradford

person