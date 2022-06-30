Ipswich resident charged £400 by rogue trader to pressure wash driveway

A homeowner in Ipswich was charged £400 by a rogue trader who offered to clean their driveway with a pressure washer.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to residents of bogus salesmen in the Broke Hall and Bixley areas of the town.

One resident was initially charged £400, with the price then dropped to £150.

The incident comes after rogue traders were reported visiting homes in Ipswich earlier this month.

Trading Standards officers have warned people to only pay reputable companies for their services.

Residents are also urged to never agree to have any work done as a result of a cold call and not be pressurised into having the job done immediately.

Anyone who thinks they have been approached by doorstop salesmen is urged to contact Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.