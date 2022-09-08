Cash and cards stolen after thieves break into cars in Ipswich

Two cars were broken into in Roxburgh Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Cash, cards and power tools have been stolen from two parked cars in Ipswich.

The incidents happened in Roxburgh Road on Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said.

The first car was targeted sometime between 5.15am and 5.45am after the driver's side window was smashed and cash and bank cards were stolen.

A second incident happened between 5.30am and 6am, with power tools stolen from inside a car.

Anyone with any information about these two thefts is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/57708/22 for the first incident and 37/57738/22 for the second.