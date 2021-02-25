Three arrested after quadbikes driven anti-socially around Ipswich
Three people have been arrested after concerns about anti-social driving around the Chantry area of Ipswich.
Officers from the Operation Shere team in conjunction with Ipswich South West Safer Neighbourhood Team, the Neighbourhood Response Team, the Roads and Armed Policing Team and a dog handler were called to Salmet Close on Friday, February 19.
Police had received reports that motorcycles and quad bikes had been driven in an anti-social manner around the area.
Following a search three people, two men aged 21 and 18, and a 19-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.
The 21-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.
They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were later released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers seized two quad bikes from the vicinity of Salmet Close and attempts will be made to return them to their rightful owners.
"Officers are urging motorists to be mindful of any suspicious activity surrounding vehicles and motorcycles in the Ipswich area."
Anyone with any information about this type of crime or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number: 37/8490/21 on 101.