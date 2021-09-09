Security officer caught drink-driving as he left Amazon depot

Published: 7:30 AM September 9, 2021

Arsen Chaldranyan was banned from the road at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A self-employed security officer was caught drink driving in Ipswich after police received information that he may be over the limit for alcohol.

Magistrates heard how officers were told that a person driving a Vauxhall Insignia leaving the Amazon depot in Sproughton Road, Ipswich, on August 14 this year was possibly drink driving.

The driver, 47-year-old Arsen Chaldranyan, was followed by police and then stopped by officers at his home.

Chaldranyan, of Hill House Road, Ipswich, was breathalysed by police and failed the roadside test by blowing 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was then taken to the police station and gave an evidential sample of 57mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

You may also want to watch:

He was then charged with drink driving by police.

Jan Brewer, prosecuting, said Chaldranyan did have a previous conviction for drink driving, but the offence was from 2003 which means he is not subject to the mandatory three-year driving ban because it was not within the past 10 years.

Ms Brewer added that there was no suggestion that Chaldranyan had been driving badly on the day in question.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Chaldranyan pleaded guilty to drink driving from the dock.

Chaldranyan, who was not represented in court, told magistrates he was going home and admitted that he should not have been behind the wheel.

He said he felt normal and able to drive but understood that he was over the limit.

"It is what it is," he told magistrates. "I'm very sorry."

He said his previous drink-driving conviction was "a lifetime ago".

Chaldranyan said he works as a self-employed security officer and the conviction will affect his work.

He added that he would greatly appreciate being offered the drink-drive rehabilitation course by magistrates.

Magistrates disqualified Chaldranyan from driving for 15 months and fined him £350.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Chaldranyan was offered the drink-driving rehabilitation course by magistrates, which will reduce his ban by 15 weeks if completed within the required time frame.