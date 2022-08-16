Breaking
Seven arrested after two incidents involving knives in Ipswich
Six men and one woman have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents involving knives in Ipswich.
Officers were first called to an incident near the Civic Drive underpass before later being called to a second incident in Victoria Street.
Police do not believe the two are connected.
Police were called to Victoria Street just before 3.40pm yesterday (August 15) into reports of a fight between a group of people.
A machete was also located by police following the incident, following which five people have been arrested.
A 19-year-old man from Victoria Street, Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation centre, where he was further arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
A 25-year-old man from Victoria Street, Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of affray.
Police also arrested 26-year-old man Southgreen Gardens, Clacton, on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife.
A 24-year-old woman from Victoria Street, Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
A 17-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and affray.
All five were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they currently remain.
The first incident took place near to the Civic Drive underpass. Police were called shortly after 1.35pm after two men were reported to have been running from the area towards Portman Road, with one person believed to carrying a knife.
Two men were subsequently arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A 39-year-old man from Little Gipping Street, Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of affray and on possession of Class B or C drugs. He has since been released under investigation.
A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre. He has since been released under investigation.
As a result of the incidents, a Section 60 covering the majority of Ipswich was authorised giving officers additional powers.
These powers include the ability to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief that weapons are being carried, within the area. The Section 60 ended at 1.52pm today.
Police are still appealing for witnesses to both incidents, or anyone with any information about the incidents quoting 52402/22 for the Civic Drive incident; or 52434/22 for the Victoria Street incident.