News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police won't say what happened in Ellenbrook Road, Ipswich - 14 hours after 'incident'

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 9:45 AM February 28, 2021    Updated: 10:22 AM February 28, 2021
Police tape and vehicles could be seen at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Sheldrake Drive.

Cordon at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Sheldrake Drive - Credit: Contributed

Police have still to confirm why an area of an Ipswich estate cordoned off last night – 14 hours after a man was injured in an 'incident'.

This newspaper was informed at 8pm on Saturday night that an area around the shops in Ellenbrook Road had been cordoned off.

Footage showed a large police presence in the area, while another video was later sent to the news desk showing a helicopter hovering above Chantry.

Suffolk Constabulary last night told reporters that a male had been injured and taken to hospital, but did not reveal the nature of the incident, the extent of his injuries were not known, or whether any arrests had been made.

Fourteen hours later, despite approaches by this newspaper, police have yet to release any further details, or even allude to the nature of the incident. 

More to follow

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after serious incident in Ipswich
  2. 2 Debenhams in Ipswich to reopen for a huge closing down sale
  3. 3 Are you in our photos from Ipswich nightspot Brannigans in 2003?
  1. 4 Which shops will Ipswich lose forever after Covid?
  2. 5 Ipswich, Babergh and Colchester see slight rise in Covid cases
  3. 6 Jailed in Suffolk: Why these criminals were put behind bars this week
  4. 7 New cafe at popular Suffolk beauty spot
  5. 8 Grieving family's distress after NHS asks for compensation to be paid back
  6. 9 All homes with school-aged children to get two Covid tests per week
  7. 10 'If it happens then there's a 99% chance I go' - Lambert on takeover reports

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Foundry Lane, Ipswich

Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has had his say on the League One salary cap. Picture:STEVEWALLER

US investors 'on verge' of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Greyhound has expanded its beer garden over the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Picture: SONYA DU

The Ipswich pubs preparing to reopen beer gardens on April 12

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon