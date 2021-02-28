Police won't say what happened in Ellenbrook Road, Ipswich - 14 hours after 'incident'

Published: 9:45 AM February 28, 2021 Updated: 10:22 AM February 28, 2021

Police have still to confirm why an area of an Ipswich estate cordoned off last night – 14 hours after a man was injured in an 'incident'.

This newspaper was informed at 8pm on Saturday night that an area around the shops in Ellenbrook Road had been cordoned off.

Footage showed a large police presence in the area, while another video was later sent to the news desk showing a helicopter hovering above Chantry.

Suffolk Constabulary last night told reporters that a male had been injured and taken to hospital, but did not reveal the nature of the incident, the extent of his injuries were not known, or whether any arrests had been made.

Fourteen hours later, despite approaches by this newspaper, police have yet to release any further details, or even allude to the nature of the incident.

More to follow