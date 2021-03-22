News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Boy, 17, released on bail following Ipswich stabbing

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:00 PM March 22, 2021   
Police Forensic van out

Suffolk police have arrested a teenage boy following the stabbing in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A teenage boy has been released on bail following a stabbing in Ipswich.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday night following the stabbing in Sirdar Road on Friday afternoon, March 19.

Police had been called to the incident by the ambulance service, after receiving reports that a man in his 20s had sustained a minor puncture wound to his thigh.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and was later discharged.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and possession of cannabis.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released on police bail on Sunday.

He is due to return to police on April 17.

Police have carried out increased patrols in the area following the incident and are continuing to appeal for more information surrounding what happened.

Those with information are asked to call South CID on 101, quoting reference 13493/21.

