Ipswich skate park cordoned off by police after affray incident

The skate park by Stoke Bridge near Ipswich Waterfront was cordoned off on Saturday - Credit: Archant

A skate park by Stoke Bridge near Ipswich Waterfront was cordoned off at the weekend following an incident of affray.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the cordon was in place for a short time on Saturday evening after the incident was first reported.

Police also believe blood was found at the scene, with officers later finding one of the people involved.

The cordon was lifted by Sunday morning - Credit: Archant

The man had cut his hand while climbing over a fence, the police spokesman added.

The cordon was lifted by Sunday morning.