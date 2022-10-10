News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich skate park cordoned off by police after affray incident

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:03 PM October 10, 2022
The skate park by Stoke Bridge near Ipswich Waterfront was cordoned off on Saturday

The skate park by Stoke Bridge near Ipswich Waterfront was cordoned off on Saturday - Credit: Archant

A skate park by Stoke Bridge near Ipswich Waterfront was cordoned off at the weekend following an incident of affray.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the cordon was in place for a short time on Saturday evening after the incident was first reported.

Police also believe blood was found at the scene, with officers later finding one of the people involved.

The cordon was lifted by Sunday morning

The cordon was lifted by Sunday morning - Credit: Archant

The man had cut his hand while climbing over a fence, the police spokesman added.

The cordon was lifted by Sunday morning.

