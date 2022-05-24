Girl, 15, followed by man while walking dog in village near Ipswich

The girl was followed as she walked her dog in Sproughton, near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old girl was followed by a man as she walked her dog in Sproughton, near Ipswich.

The incident happened when the man walked behind the girl in High Street and Monk Gate at about 4.15pm on Tuesday, May 10, Suffolk police said.

The man quickened his pace when the girl did.

She turned into the playing field in Church Lane and saw the man sat on a bench watching her while she walked around the edge of the football field.

She then went to the next field, where some members of the people were.

A concerned family friend alerted her parents, who went to the park.

The man, who was still in the vicinity, denied following the girl but the parents felt he was acting suspiciously.

He has bee described as white, in his 50s, 6ft tall, with thinning grey hair and was wearing a blue denim jacket.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/29287/22.

