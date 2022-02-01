Jury acquits Ipswich stabbing accused

Lewis Marsh has been acquitted following a week long trial at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A homeless Ipswich man accused of stabbing a man in the cheek and in the neck near his windpipe has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was 32-year-old Lewis Marsh, of no fixed address, who denied two offences of wounding Carl Mowles with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

He was cleared of both offences after a week-long trial.

Giving evidence during the trial Marsh denied deliberately attacking Mr Mowles in a fit of temper.

He claimed he had acted in self-defence because he thought Mr Mowles was going to kill him.

The court heard that during the alleged attack at Mr Mowles’ flat in Crocus Close, Ipswich, Marsh had grabbed a knife from Mr Mowles’ cutlery drawer and used it to stab him in the cheek.

Mr Marsh had then allegedly stabbed him in the neck in an upwards motion resulting in the blade penetrating his chin and going through his jaw into his lip.

The court heard that Mr Marsh and Mr Mowles knew each other from prison and on January 7 last year they met in Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich and sat on a bench chatting.

Mr Marsh was homeless and Mr Mowles had invited him back to his flat for some food but made it clear that he couldn’t stay the night.

While they were at the flat Mr Mowles noticed that Marsh had knocked over a tin containing cigarette ash and asked him to clear it up.

Mr Marsh appeared to be ignoring him and after asking him to leave Mr Mowles had taken hold of Marsh by his jacket.

Mr Marsh had then lashed out at him with his fists and after hearing a “clinking” sound Mr Mowles saw Marsh pick up something silver which he assumed was a blade.

Mr Mowles had then felt a rush of blood as he was allegedly stabbed in the cheek.

Mr Marsh had then pulled Mr Mowles’ hood over his head and stabbed him under the chin close to his windpipe.

Following the attack, Mr Mowles had locked himself in his flat and had later had his wounds stitched.