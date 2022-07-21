Boy, 17, in hospital after stabbing in Ipswich town centre

Updated

The stabbing happened in Princes Street near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after a stabbing in Ipswich town centre last night.

The incident happened in Princes Street shortly after 9.50pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a teenager being injured by a group of men on bicycles carrying knives.

The victim was on foot and was reportedly chased from Silent Street, through Cromwell Square and Franciscan Way before he was stabbed in the legs and arms in Princes Street.

The area the Section 60 order covers in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

His injuries are described as superficial, and he is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Police are continuing to make enquiries and additional visible patrols will be carried out in the area to reassure the community.

Officers have been granted extra stop and search powers after a Section 60 order was issued by Suffolk police.

As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief that weapons are being carried.

The order is in place until 10.55pm on Thursday and covers the majority of Ipswich.

Police are not treating this as a random attack and believe that the parties involved are known to each other.

While there is no perceived risk to the wider public, there is an increased risk of violence between parties either directly involved or associated with the incident.

The incident comes after a number of stabbings in Ipswich in recent months, including on the Chantry estate and Upper Brook Street in the town centre.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/46180/22.