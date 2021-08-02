News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man released on bail after central Ipswich stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:45 PM August 2, 2021   
An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbing

An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich was cordoned off on Friday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An 18-year-old man has been released on bail following a stabbing in Ipswich's Cardinal Park.

Officers were called to the area in central Ipswich around 3.05am Friday, July 30, after receiving reports a man had been seriously assaulted during an incident with a small number of men.

A 19-year-old man had been stabbed in his stomach and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbi

A man was arrested and has since been released on bail - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released on bail until Thursday, August 26.

A Section 60 order was put in place across the whole town over Friday and Saturday, giving officers increased powers to stop and search people without reasonable grounds.

Increased police patrols were also carried out. 

Police are continuing to appeal for those with information to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 37/41536/21.

Cardinal Park
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

