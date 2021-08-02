Man released on bail after central Ipswich stabbing

Published: 12:45 PM August 2, 2021

An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich was cordoned off on Friday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An 18-year-old man has been released on bail following a stabbing in Ipswich's Cardinal Park.

Officers were called to the area in central Ipswich around 3.05am Friday, July 30, after receiving reports a man had been seriously assaulted during an incident with a small number of men.

A 19-year-old man had been stabbed in his stomach and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

A man was arrested and has since been released on bail - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released on bail until Thursday, August 26.

A Section 60 order was put in place across the whole town over Friday and Saturday, giving officers increased powers to stop and search people without reasonable grounds.

Increased police patrols were also carried out.

Police are continuing to appeal for those with information to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 37/41536/21.