Man released on bail after central Ipswich stabbing
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An 18-year-old man has been released on bail following a stabbing in Ipswich's Cardinal Park.
Officers were called to the area in central Ipswich around 3.05am Friday, July 30, after receiving reports a man had been seriously assaulted during an incident with a small number of men.
A 19-year-old man had been stabbed in his stomach and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He has since been released on bail until Thursday, August 26.
You may also want to watch:
A Section 60 order was put in place across the whole town over Friday and Saturday, giving officers increased powers to stop and search people without reasonable grounds.
Increased police patrols were also carried out.
Most Read
- 1 Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street
- 2 Man in his 80s seriously injured after crash near Copdock
- 3 Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site
- 4 People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune
- 5 60 sausage dogs enjoy picnic in Ipswich's Christchurch Park
- 6 Delays after car crashes into level crossing
- 7 Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?
- 8 Did you go to Ipswich's Festival of Wheels? Spot yourself in our gallery
- 9 Driver puts out car fire in A12 blaze
- 10 Revealed: Suffolk's most viewed homes for sale in July
Police are continuing to appeal for those with information to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 37/41536/21.