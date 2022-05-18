News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police stop and search powers end after stabbing on Ipswich estate

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:21 AM May 18, 2022
A man was stabbed on the Chantry estate in Ipswich on Monday evening

A man was stabbed on the Chantry estate in Ipswich on Monday evening - Credit: Archant

Police powers to stop and search people without reasonable grounds have ended after two arrests were made in connection with a stabbing in Ipswich.

A Section 60 order for the whole of Ipswich was issued by Suffolk police on Monday evening after a man was stabbed in the back and sides in Hawthorn Drive on the Chantry estate.

The order expired at 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at about 8.55pm on Monday.

Suffolk police have issued a section 60 order covering most of Ipswich

The area where the order was in place in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police say eight suspects are believed to be involved in the attack who are described as wearing dark clothing with their faces obscured. 

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 29847/22. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

