Two 16-year-old boys charged after Ipswich stabbing

Breaking

A police cordon in Ipswich town centre after the stabbing - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged following a stabbing in Ipswich town centre last week.

Police were called just before 9.10pm on Thursday, June 2 to reports that a man had been stabbed in Upper Brook Street, near the Cock & Pye pub.

It followed an altercation involving two small groups of men, one of whom was thought to have been carrying a large knife.

It is understood the victim then left the scene and headed along Tavern Street and into Tower Street.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered a deep cut to his shoulder, a puncture to his lung and a wound to his wrist.

He was taken to hospital, and his condition was described as potentially life-threatening.

A 16-year-old boy from Stowmarket has now been charged with three offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 16-year-old from Ipswich was also charged with affray.

Police at the scene of the incident in Upper Brook Street in Friday - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The pair will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Officers were also seen in the Tower Ramparts bus station after the attack - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

As a precautionary measure, a Section 60 order was authorised 30 minutes after the incident at 9.40pm, giving officers additional powers to stop and search people.

This was rescinded at 12.15pm the following day.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.