Stop and search order ends in Ipswich
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Additional stop and search powers for officers put in place following an attack on a teenager in Ipswich have ended.
Suffolk police issued a Section 60 order at 5pm on Saturday, which allowed officers to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief weapons are being carried.
A boy was assaulted between 2pm and 2.10pm in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Church, Back Hamlet, by another male and sustained injuries to his leg.
The suspect then made off from the scene in a waiting car, which is believed to have contained at least two other people.
Detectives issued the Section 60 order as a matter of precaution but did not believe there was a wider threat to the community.
The additional measures ended at 5pm on Sunday evening.
The measures applied to the whole of Ipswich and a number of surrounding areas, extending from Bramford in the north-west to Martlesham in the north-east, encompassing all of Felixstowe and the majority of the Colneis Peninsula to the south-east, across to Copdock in the south-west.
Investigations continue into the incident with witnesses asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 65671/21