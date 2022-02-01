News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Stop and search powers end in Ipswich after teenager attacked with knife

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:30 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 3:31 PM February 1, 2022
Police stop and search powers in Ipswich have ended after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a knife.

Suffolk issued a Section 60 order for the area encompassing the town centre after the victim suffered a serious cut to his shoulder in Barrack Lane at about 1.30pm yesterday.

The powers, which allowed officers to stop and search people suspected of carrying weapons, applied from Anglesea Road and Fonnereau Road to the north, Grimwade Street to the east, Key Street to Commercial Road and West End Road to the south and Yarmouth Road to the west.

The powers expired at 3.30pm today.

Suffolk police said the suspect wanted in connection with the attack fled towards the town centre from the Norwich Road area.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 6422/22.

