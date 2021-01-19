News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
CCTV appeal after £400 of distraction thefts targeting elderly

Holly Hume

Published: 11:18 AM January 19, 2021    Updated: 11:49 AM January 19, 2021
Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with the Ipswich distraction thefts 

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with the Ipswich distraction thefts - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are looking to speak to a man pictured on CCTV footage in the hope he can help them with their investigation into distraction thefts at Ipswich cashpoints.

The first distraction theft happened on Monday, December 28 at around 10am, when a man in his 70s was struggling to use the Barclays ATM in Princes Street.

He was approached by an unknown man who offered to help. However, the man then distracted the victim, swiped the card and withdrew £160.

The elderly gentleman was left highly distressed after the theft.

The second incident happened on the same day at the Sainsbury's ATM, in Hadleigh Road.

A woman in her late 70s was using the machine when a man walked up behind her, distracting her, and removed the bank card from the machine.

Later, it was established that £250 had been withdrawn from the account.

Anyone who recognises the individual in the CCTV footage should contact Ipswich police.

The crime number for the Princes Street incident is  37/75041/20 and the one for the Hadleigh Road incident is 37/74992/20.

