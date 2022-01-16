Jailed in Suffolk: The county's criminals locked up in the last week

A number of criminals have been jailed in Suffolk in the last week - Credit: Suffolk police

An Ipswich heating engineer who stole from his customers and a paedophile from Essex who arranged to meet a "decoy schoolgirl" were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Heating engineer stole from customers to feed drug habit

Heating engineer Gavin Seager was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Gavin Seager stole cash and property worth £24,000 from customers while working in their homes to feed his cocaine habit.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Seager, a heating engineer from Ipswich, had "callously" taken from his victims, some of whom had lost jewellery of sentimental value which couldn't be replaced.

Seager admitted nine offences of theft which were committed between March 2018 and May 2019.

The 43-year-old was jailed for 18 months.

Woman attacked brother's ex-partner with knife in 'revenge' attack

Stacey Glashin attacked a woman at her home in River Street in Ipswich on May 12 last year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the 44-year-old held a knife to her victim's throat in what Judge Levett said was a "revenge" attack to "settle a score".

The victim, the former partner of Glashin's brother, had increased security at her home and no longer felt safe there, Judge Levett added.

Glashin, who had more than 70 previous convictions, was jailed for four years.

Paedophile went to Ipswich pub to meet 'schoolgirl'

Darren Heather, from Witham in Essex, was jailed for 44 months - Credit: Suffolk police

Darren Heather believed he was going to The Cricketers pub in Ipswich to meet a 13-year-old schoolgirl named 'Riley'.

The 58-year-old believed he had been communicating with the girl's stepfather, who was actually an undercover police officer, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing Darren Heather, from Witham, Recorder Graham Huston described the discussions between him and the undercover officer leading up to the meeting as "sickening".

Heather was jailed for 44 months at the court.

Burglar stole safe and goods worth £13,000 from Ipswich store

Daniel Ruel broke into the Penalty 2 convenience store at Ellenbrook Green in January last year and took a safe, alcohol and a laptop among other items.

The 31-year-old left with goods worth £13,000, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Judge Martyn Levett said the owner of the store was left with debts of more than £22,000 following the raid.

Ruel, of Colchester, was jailed for 26 months.