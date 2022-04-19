Are these your tools? Police try to return suspected stolen items
- Credit: Suffolk police
Suffolk police have released a number of images of tools they suspect were stolen from Ipswich in the hope of reuniting them with their owners.
At around 11.30am on Wednesday, April 12, a black Audi A3 failed to stop for officers in Raeburn Road, Ipswich.
Officers followed the vehicle before the driver got out suddenly in Landseer Road.
The suspected driver, a 17-year-old male from Ipswich, was later arrested in the town and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when directed, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, handling stolen goods, and aggravated vehicle taking.
He has since been bailed to return to police on May 7.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and assault of a police officer later that day in Raeburn Road. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.
He was also bailed to return on May 7.
A number of men were seen around the vehicle before it drove off and failed to stop for officers.
Suffolk police are now appealing for any possible witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have any information regarding the vehicle, those involved, or information about the suspected stolen goods.
Anyone with information about these items, or who believes the items may belong to them, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/21998/22.
